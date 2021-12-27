Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $644.31 and its 200-day moving average is $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

