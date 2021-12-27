Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 821,240 shares of company stock worth $134,588,496. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $137.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

