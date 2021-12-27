Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

