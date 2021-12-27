Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 91,029 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,029 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.