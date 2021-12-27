KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 114,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 75,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000.

