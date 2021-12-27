Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,862.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $453,867.84 and $11,862.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.