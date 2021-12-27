Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.70

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 101912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.