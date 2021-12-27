Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 18,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

LRCX opened at $702.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $635.32 and its 200-day moving average is $616.88. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.