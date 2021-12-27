Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.27 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $740,449.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

