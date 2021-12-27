Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.