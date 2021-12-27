Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.58. 14,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 670,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.