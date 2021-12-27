Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 82,809 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

