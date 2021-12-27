Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 99,180 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,684,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,313,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

