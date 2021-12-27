Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.63

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 11466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

