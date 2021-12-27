Legato Merger Corp II’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 3rd (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Legato Merger Corp II’s (NASDAQ:LGTOU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 3rd. Legato Merger Corp II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Legato Merger Corp II stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Legato Merger Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

