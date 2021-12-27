Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 200,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 1,103,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,352. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
