Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 200,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 1,103,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,352. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

