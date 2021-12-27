Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $202.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.71 or 0.07964381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00307800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00918877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00437160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00252077 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

