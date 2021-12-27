LHT Price Up 5.3% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, LHT has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $152,522.41 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006568 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000147 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

