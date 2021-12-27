Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.37

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 158220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

