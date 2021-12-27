Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Tops $2.91 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $71.36 million and $6.02 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

