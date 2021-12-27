Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $206,838.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00305431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

