Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 218,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 149,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 1,701,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.61. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

