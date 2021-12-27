Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $339.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $343.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.