Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $396.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.67 and its 200-day moving average is $373.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

