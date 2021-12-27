Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $149.68. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

