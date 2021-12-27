LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LKQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,592 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.