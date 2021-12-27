LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $673,509.81 and $2,528.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00398399 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011673 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.34 or 0.01245194 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,779,414 coins and its circulating supply is 50,566,637 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.