Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 530,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,053 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $347.02 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

