Lossless (LSS) Trading 42.5% Higher This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $38.71 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00060339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.72 or 0.07941847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00076127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,506.39 or 1.00235490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.