Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 71,196 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.12. 19,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

