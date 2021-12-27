LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
