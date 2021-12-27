LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

