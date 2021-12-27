LSV Asset Management Buys 215,002 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,002 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.39% of FedEx worth $229,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $256.41. 15,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

