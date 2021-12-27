LSV Asset Management Has $264.16 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98,020 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.85% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $264,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

