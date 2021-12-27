LSV Asset Management Has $454 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,259,825 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Comcast worth $453,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $4,928,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,087,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $116,746,000 after buying an additional 235,549 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 108,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 138,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,398,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

