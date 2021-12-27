LSV Asset Management Has $477.14 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley worth $477,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

