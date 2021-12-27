LSV Asset Management Has $666.30 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,650 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.47% of Citigroup worth $666,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

NYSE C traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.65. 331,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,072,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

