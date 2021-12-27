LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,348,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 623,333 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.39% of Verizon Communications worth $883,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 156,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

