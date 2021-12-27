LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,409,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of AbbVie worth $367,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. 35,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $133.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.