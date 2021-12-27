LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $290,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.59. 20,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.75 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.50 and its 200-day moving average is $390.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

