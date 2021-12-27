LSV Asset Management Sells 155,854 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.92% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $270,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,650. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

