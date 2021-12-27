LSV Asset Management Sells 476,100 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 476,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.74% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $302,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

