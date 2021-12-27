LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,547 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of Discover Financial Services worth $333,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,464. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

