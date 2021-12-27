LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 381,569 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Applied Materials worth $408,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43. The company has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

