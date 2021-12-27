Lua Swap (LUA) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

