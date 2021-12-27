LuaSwap (LUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $187,933.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $187,933.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,997,302 coins and its circulating supply is 133,337,127 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.