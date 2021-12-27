Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 3.8%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as 35.94 and last traded at 36.20. Approximately 200,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,685,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at 37.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 41.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

