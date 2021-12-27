Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVLU. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.