Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.
Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.09.
About Lulus Fashion Lounge
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
