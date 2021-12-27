Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LUMN opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

