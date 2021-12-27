Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Lyft has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,339. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.