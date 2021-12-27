Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $290.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.69 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 908.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $174.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day moving average is $176.20. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,582.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

